Cheap 2 Chic: How Threads Todisco is changing the thrifting game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When it comes to second-hand shopping; many aren’t aware of the economical and environmental impacts. Thankfully, there is an expert. Her name is Anna Todisco.

She’s the owner of a brand called “Threads Todisco.” What started as a hobby in college turned into a lifelong passion.

“People throw things away and it really sometimes it just takes an eye and a little bit of reworking it to make it feel like a brand new piece,” she says.

Todisco shops at thrift stores all over the US to cherry-pick items with vintage charm and creative potential. She believes that reworking recycled clothing not only makes what you wear more special; but also can help the planet.

“The clothing, and textile and fashion industry is the 3rd largest pollutant in the world…It takes 90 gallons of water to make 1 tee shirt,” says Todisco.

In fact, an environmental study showed that buying 1 article of recycled clothing can reduce it’s carbon footprint by 82%; including greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and water consumption.​​

Regardless of the environmental or economical benefits, some consumers simply can’t justify the work that thrift shopping ensues.

“I know there’s different types of consumers. One that can go into thrift stores, know what they’re looking for, and find it…then, there’s some people that don’t have the eye or patience,” says Todisco.

To help mend that consumer gap, Todisco opened a pop up shop and an online store. She hopes that one day she can open a store of her own; filled with eco-conscious styles.

“Not only would clothing feel more special because it’s one of a kind, but it would also help the planet,” she says.

To shop Threads Todisco, click here. Or, check out her Instagram at @threadstodisco.