Adopt a pet from Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary during Clear the Shelters

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with local animal shelters this week an annual initiative to find ‘furrever’ homes for dogs and cats through the Clear the Shelters campaign.

One of the local shelters we are working to clear is Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, located in the Hollywood area of Charleston County.

Hallie Hill has a wide variety of dogs and cats available for adoption and to help them clear the shelter, there will be no adoption fees through the end of August.

All animals adopted through Hallie Hill will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.

It is important to note, Hallie Hill does not have same-day adoptions. They will be open 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. to allow potential adopters to view animals and ask questions on August 29th and 30th.

Hallie Hill is located at 5604 New Road in Hollywood. Give them a call at 843-889-3713 or visit halliehill.com.

Clear the Shelters day is Saturday, August 29th.