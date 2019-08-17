Berkeley Animal Center having special deal on pet adoptions for Clear the Shelters

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Animal Center wants your help to Clear the Shelters.

On Saturday, August 17, Berkeley Animal Center will reduce the cost of adoptions for cats and dogs.

The price to adopt will be $25 for cats and $35 for dogs. However, this will not include small dogs, which the prices may vary.

Berkeley Animal Center is located at 502 Cypress Gardens Road until 6:00 P.M.

The shelter is over capacity and they would love for you to become a forever home for one of their furry friends.

If you’re not sure you’re ready to fully adopt a pet then you can help by just coming to the shelter and spend time with the animals, foster one of the animals, or donate money or animal food to the shelter.