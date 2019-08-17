Charleston Animal Society waives adoption fees to help Clear the Shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society is reaching out to the public for help in their mission to Clear the Shelters.

Charleston Animal Society is waiving all adoption fees on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

The staff will just have you fill out a short survey to help find your perfect match.

They are located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston and will be open from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.

They say the public can help in many different ways such as: donating money, coming to spend time with the animals, and taking part in their Paws Around Town program that will allow you to take a shelter dog out for a day of fun.