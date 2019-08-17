Clear the Shelter: Dorchester Paws

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws wants your help to clear the shelter this weekend. Penelope might have a tough history but this 2-year-old love bug is looking to become your furever buddy. She is great with kids and other dogs, but if you already have a pet Dorchester Paws suggests doing a meet and greet.

To help clear the shelters this weekend, Dorchester Paws is waiving all adoption fees for animals 6 months and older. WB Henry is covering all fees for this weekend. Dorchester Paws is located at 1364 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 and will be open from 12pm-7pm.