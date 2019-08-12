CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Charleston Animal Society takes in 90% of the communities animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The countdown to Clear the Shelters is on! The nationwide event hopes to shine a spotlight on animals that need a forever home.

Summertime is one of the busiest seasons for animal shelters and right now, the Charleston Animal Society needs your help.

“Many of these dogs were lost on the street, abandoned by their owners and they come in by no fault of their own, they just end up in the shelter,” said Kay Hyman with the Charleston Animal Society. “We do our very best to match then with the perfect family.”

The Charleston Animal Society takes in 90-percent of the community’s animals. That’s about 9,000 per year.

“So that’s a lot of dogs and cats and we also get farm animals as well. Pigs and goats…you never know what will be at the shelter. We get guinea pigs, but we’re here for all of them.”

This weekend, the shelter offers fee-waived adoptions to help empty the cages.

“I’d love for Clear the Shelter to literally do what it says. Clear the shelter of all animals. Then we start fresh the next day.”

And you can take home a new member of the family.

Animals at the shelter have a file that has been looked over by a behavioral team and vets so they can match the perfect person with the perfect animal.