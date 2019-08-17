Clear the Shelters: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary wants you to take home a new fury friend.

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary wants your help to Clear the Shelters.

Hallie Hill actually never has adoption fees, and usually have a wait time of about 1-2 days before you can adopt your potential pet.

They use the wait time days to check you and your family and confirm that you would be the perfect fit for the animal.

If you don’t think you’re ready to adopt, then you can always help by donating to their MAGIC FUND which uses donation money to help fund the medical expenses of their animals.

Hallie Hill is located at 5604 New Road in Hollywood, South Carolina and will be open for Clear the Shelters on Sunday, August 18 from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

For more information, go to their website halliehill.com.