Clear the Shelters: Mr. Bean Turner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we work to Clear the Shelters this week, we are looking back to those who were adopted into their fur-ever homes.

For Mr. Bean Turner, his story began at a puppy mill in Laurens County, South Carolina. In January of 2020—that puppy mill was busted and Bean was one of 50 chihuahuas that were brought back to Charleston County through the Charleston Animal Society.

His eventual fur-ever mom, Ellie Turner, saw his story on News 2—and that’s when she began to dream for Bean.

When I saw all of them, it really made you feel good knowing that you’re giving this dog the best life it’s ever going to get—and giving it it’s very first toys and it’s first bath and really taking care of it. Ellie Turner, Mom to Bean

However, his start at a new life was not easy. Turner said when the Charleston Animal Society first took Bean back to their shelter, he was only around 2 pounds. He was very sick from being in the puppy mill with close to 140 other chihuahuas.

By the time Turner was able to take him home, he was given a clean bill of health from her vet. But like any new parent—the worry set in.

When you first get a dog, you’re like, are you doing everything right? Is it okay? And then it all pays off in end when you know it’s like I’m his favorite person. Ellie Turner, Mom to Bean

As for her favorite things about him? She said it’s probably his tongue as it sticks out all the time, no matter what. He also has a very big head and her sister, Katie, loves to give him kisses on his forehead because it’s so round.

Overall, Turner says Bean has altered her life in ways she never imaged possible. She said, “you know—it’s really changed my life for the better in giving me a companion and just kind of a whole new thing about myself—like now I’m a dog mom”.

