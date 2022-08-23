BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – This week marks the last push for our Clear the Shelters initiative. Tuesday, we went to Berkeley Animal Center to meet some of the dogs and cats they have ready for adoption and learn about some of the programs they run out of their facility.

One of those programs they just started a few months ago; trap and release spay/neuter for feral cats. Tiffany Hoffman explained the teamwork it takes to get it all done:

“One weekend a month, we have the Massachusetts ASPCA come down, and we are doing almost I believe almost 200 spay and neuters when they come down.”

Programs like this rely on the community to help with the trap and release, but are hugely beneficial to the animals and the ecosystem. Hoffman says the community is stepping up in other ways as well, raising the funds for a new outdoor play area.

The shelter is bursting at the seams, resorting to pop-up cages to house all the K-9’s looking for homes. “We are open 1-5, today through Saturday, bring your dog, bring your family, bring everybody, come get a dog, we will have an adoption consultation, we just want good homes for our dogs, and we are so full,” Hoffman said.