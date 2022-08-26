CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is helping hundreds of pets find their forever homes as part of the Clear the Shelters initiative. On Friday, News 2 stopped by Charleston Animal Society (CAS) to see all of the animals they have available.

The shelter is full of puppies and kittens, but Aldwin Roman with CAS says more importantly, some adult animals that are getting a second chance at a happy life:

“This dog was taken from a pretty bad cruelty case, where some of the animals were found deceased on the property, Rocky was one of the survivors, he was one of the six that were saved, brought to us, our veterinarians provided life-saving care, and now he is just happy, and wants to find his new home.”

Roman says the best advice when coming to adopt is to keep an open mind, and spend some time with the animal outside of their cage:

“When you are here interacting with them and getting a chance to play with them a little bit, you really get a feel for who they are.”

Saturday, August 27th is our final push to clear the shelters:

“Tomorrow really is our big day, where everything is free-waived, cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, everything is fee-waived, and everyone goes home with a little goody bag…and you get to go home with a pet.”