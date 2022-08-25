CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As News 2 continues to work to Clear the Shelters, Thursday we stopped by Pet Helpers to learn more about the their mission. All the animals that walk through Pet Helpers’ doors get special attention that makes a huge difference in preparing them for a new home.

Shelter manager Alexis Kaul says they do everything they can to help the animals be their best selves:

“So, we try to set it up like a home environment so the dogs have a little bit more comfort when they go into a home, but it’s great to just hang out on the couch with a potential dog you might be interested in and just spend that time with them one on one.”

The process to adopt is easy, and during Clear the Shelters it is made even more accessible:

“You come in, you fill out an application, we would pair you with an adoption counselor to go through the animal’s history, or anything they might need to know, and then after that you are cleared for adoption, and you have a new baby to bring home!”

Every single adoption is worth celebrating:

“The staff, including myself, cried like a baby. And it was not tears of, you know like upset, it was tears of joy because they are starting such an amazing beginning, and we talk about, you know, having happy ending for the dogs, but really they are happy beginnings, and we are so excited for them to start their next chapter.”