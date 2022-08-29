CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are just a few days left of our Clear the Shelters initiative. Throughout the month of August, News 2 has been teaming up with shelters across the Lowcountry to help animals find their forever homes.

So far, our total adoption numbers for the month are sitting at well over 1,000. To put that in perspective, we set a record for our area last year with around 500 adoptions.

This past weekend was a huge success, with special incentives to make pet adoption easy and accessible.

While there has been so much amazing progress, shelters are still struggling with overcrowding. Berkeley Animal Center and Dorchester Paws announced this week that they are over capacity and in critical need of help.

News 2’s Clear the Shelters initiative lasts until September 1.