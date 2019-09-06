Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Back 2 School HQ
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
In a twist, Colorado asks EPA to lower state’s air rating
Top Stories
Justice Dept. investigating 4 automakers in gas mileage deal
Some 9/11 firefighters may have higher heart risks now
Slovenian flight canceled over a 250-euro penalty
As feds loom, states hit Facebook, Google with new probes
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Hurricane Central
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Climate Matters
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Back 2 School HQ
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. McMaster lifts evacuation orders for all South Carolina counties
Clear the Shelters: Part 3
Clear the Shelters
by: Clear the Shelters
Posted:
Sep 5, 2019 / 08:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 12:12 PM EDT
View more videos at:
https://www.cleartheshelters.com
.
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: News 2 coverage of Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian: Share your storm photos
PHOTOS: Sunkin boats at Patriots Point Marina after Hurricane Dorian
Coroner confirms death of two following Mount Pleasant house fire
Gov. McMaster lifts evacuation orders for all South Carolina counties
Dominion Energy working to restore power across the Lowcountry