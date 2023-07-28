CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a great way to support local animal shelters?

Join WCBD News 2’s Hanna Powers and Vintage Lounge for a special Cocktails for Canines Party adoption event and fundraiser benefiting Pet Helpers.

Pet Helpers is a non-profit organization that serves communities across the tri-county with the driven purpose to find homes for all pets living at its shelter. They also provide low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and offer humane education programs.

The adoption event is part of News 2’s annual Clear the Shelters initiative – the goal is to find a forever home for every animal at a local shelter.

Cocktails for Canines takes place at Vintage Lounge (545 King Street) on Tuesday, August 1 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.