Dorchester Paws is over capacity and needs your help with adoptions or fostering

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re getting ready to clear the shelters this weekend and Dorchester Paws needs your help getting their pups and cats adopted.

You may be surprised to learn that Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County. Right now, they are at max capacity and need your help finding homes for their furry guests.

“We have the highest amount of animals that we ever in-took in May,” said Maddie Moore, Marketing and Development Manager at Dorchester Paws. “That just led to more animals coming in… we’re just trying to find them all homes.”

Even if you are not ready to adopt, you can still help by fostering animals.

“We have over 500 animals in our care a day and obviously we can’t fit that many animals at the shelter, so maybe you can’t adopt for Clear the Shelters, but you can come out and foster, take them into your home, just give them a break from the kennel life a little bit.”

Moore says clearing the shelters is a community effort and that’s why she and the pets at Dorchester Paws need your help finding their fur-ever homes.