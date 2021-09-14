Dorchester Paws talks about the benefits of adopting 🐕🐈

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - With over 10,000 people in the U.S. having sickle cell disease, along with a majority of patients being of African descent, the American Red Cross is taking the initiative to grow the number of blood donors in the black community to help patients with sickle cell disease.

According to the Red Cross, fewer health resources are available to help those suffering from sickle cell disease compared to similar diseases. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that sickle cell patients experience worse health outcomes than other diseases.