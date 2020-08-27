Find homes for dozens of dogs this weekend at Dorchester Paws in Summerville

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with local animal shelters this week for an annual initiative to find ‘furrever’ homes for dogs and cats through the Clear the Shelters campaign.

One of the local shelters we are working to clear is Dorchester Paws, located in the Summerville area of Dorchester County.

Dorchester Paws has a wide variety of dogs available for adoption and to help them clear the shelter, they will be offering $25 donations for dogs, cats, or kittens on Clear the Shelters day.

Dorchester Paws is located at 136 4 Paws Lane in Summerville. Give them a call at 843-871-3820 or visit dorchesterpaws.org

Clear the Shelters day is Saturday, August 29th.