Find your next furry friend at the Berkeley Animal Center on Clear the Shelters day

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with local animal shelters this week for an annual initiative to find ‘furrever’ homes for dogs and cats through the Clear the Shelters campaign.

One of the local shelters we are working to clear is Berkeley Animal Center, located in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.

Berkeley Animal Center has a wide variety of dogs and cats available for adoption and to help them clear the shelter.

They will be offering a discount on dogs and cats including $45 adoption of adult dogs over 25 pounds, $25 for adult cats, and $50 for kittens on Clear the Shelters day.

Berkeley Animal Center is located at 502 Cypress Gardens Rd in Moncks Corner. Give them a call at 843-719-5050or visit animalcenter.berkeleycountysc.gov.

Clear the Shelters day is Saturday, August 29th.