Find your next furry friend at the Dorchester Paws on Clear the Shelters day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with local animal shelters this week for an annual initiative to find ‘furrever’ homes for dogs and cats through the Clear the Shelters campaign.

One of the local shelters we are working to clear is Dorchester Paws, located in Summerville.

They will be offering a discount on dogs and cats including $25 adoption of adult dogs, $25 for adult cats, and $25 for kittens on Clear the Shelters day.

Clear the Shelters day is Saturday, August 29th.

