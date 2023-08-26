CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 partnered with local animal shelters Saturday to clear the shelters with an hour-long special and Pet Fest event in Downtown Charleston.

Each year, NBC stations across the country – including WCBD News 2 – team up with local animal shelters for an annual event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

News 2 hosted its annual finale event, Pet Fest, on Saturday afternoon at The Refinery.

The event was spear-headed by News 2’s very own Hannah Powers.

“We’re so excited to participate in it again this year. Every NBC station across the country does this during the month of August, and we have an epic finale today, Pet Fest here at the Refinery in downtown Charleston,” News 2’s Hannah Powers said.

Credit: James Hahn Photography

Ren and Jenna from Pet Helpers

Rosetta is 8-months-old at Dorchester Paws!

News 2’s Grace Lowe and Sophia Radebaugh



Credit: James Hahn Photography



Credit: James Hahn Photography



Credit: James Hahn Photography





Flower from Berkeley Animal Center



Credit: James Hahn Photography

Nearly 100 adoptable pets from Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Berkeley Animal Center, Dorchester Paws, Pet Helpers, and Charleston Animal Society gathered at the event for one final sweep to ‘clear the shelters.’

Pet Fest also featured music by Lauren Hall and specially crafted libations provided by Sweetgrass Vodka.

Shelters will offer special deals and discounts to encourage adoptions through the end of August. You can find a break-out of those initiatives here.

—

Did you adopt a pet during the News 2 Clear the Shelters event? We want to see your new family member! Take a photo with your new pet and share it on social media using the hashtags #News2CTR and #ClearTheShelters.