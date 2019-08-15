Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary waiving adopt fee during Clear the Shelters event

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary sits on nearly 40-acres of land in Hollywood, South Carolina.

It’s a special place for pets that might not find their forever home.

“It’s different than rescues or shelters because we have long-term enclosures that are large enough; so, if the animal is unable to be adopted, then we can find them a life-long home if necessary,” said the organizations executive director, Jennifer Middleton.

Home to about 150 dogs and nearly 50 cats, the 30-year-old sanctuary needs your help getting these fur babies adopted.

“We can be that life-long home if we have to, but you know, nothing’s better than being part of a family. So, the ones that we have here that would enjoy being a part of the family, we’re hoping with Clear the Shelters, that somebody comes out and chooses one of them.”

Hallie Hill is even offering a special deal this Saturday as a part of the upcoming Clear the Shelters adoption drive.

“Usually, we’re appointment only, but Clear the Shelters is the one weekend that the public can come in without an appointment and check us out and see what we have to offer.”

They will not be charging a fee to adopt the pets, but they don’t do same-day adoptions, so if you’re interested in taking home a pet, you’ll be interviewed, and the sanctuary will check your vet reference.

If all goes well, you’ll get to take your new furry friend home the next day.