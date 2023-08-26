MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is working to find forever homes for all animals at local shelters. Join us on Saturday as we work to clear the shelters in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.

Each year, NBC stations across the country – including WCBD News 2 – team up with local animal shelters for an annual event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

A record-breaking 1,246 animals were adopted locally during Clear the Shelters in August of last year, a major increase from the 500 adoptions in 2021.

News 2 is proud to partner with five of the Lowcountry’s largest shelters again this year, including Pet Helpers, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Berkeley Animal Center, Charleston Animal Society, and Dorchester Paws.

These shelters will offer special deals and discounts through the Clear the Shelters campaign to encourage local adoptions and to help find a new home for each animal.

THE SHELTERS

Charleston Animal Society – 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC

50% off dogs, cats, and kittens through August 13th. On August 26, which is the Clear the Shelters finale, there will be free adoptions of every animal.

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary – 5604 New Rd., Hollywood, SC

All adoption fees are waived during the month of August.

Berkeley Animal Center – 131 Central Berkeley Drive, Moncks Corner, SC

Adoption of adult cats and dogs will be $20 and kitten adoptions will be $50 in August.

Dorchester Paws – 136 4 Paws Ln., Summerville, SC

All adoptions will be half-price throughout the month.

Pet Helpers – 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

The adoption price for all adults cats, dogs (over 20 pounds), and kittens will be $50 this month. Puppies can be adopted for $125 and dogs under 20 pounds will cost $150.

PET FEST

News 2 will hold a finale event, Pet Fest, on Saturday afternoon at The Refinery where pets will be on hand for adoption, or guests can make a special donation directly to an animal shelter.

Food, drinks, and specialty cocktails will be available along with live music.

100 animals from the Lowcountry’s shelters will be on hand for adoption; however, the fundraiser serves as a great opportunity for those who want to support Lowcountry shelters but do not have room to welcome a new furry friend into their home.

Pet Fest happens Saturday, August 26 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street, Charleston).

Did you adopt a pet during the News 2 Clear the Shelters event? We want to see your new family member! Take a photo with your new pet and share it on social media using the hashtags #News2CTR and #ClearTheShelters.