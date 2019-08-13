How you can help clear the shelter at Berkeley Animal Center

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you ready to help us clear the shelters this weekend? The Berkeley County Animal Shelter needs your help getting their pups and cats adopted.

If you are not ready to adopt, the shelter has a couple of ways you can still help out.

The Berkeley County Animal Center is the only county-run animal center in the tri-county.

The director of the animal center, Heather McDowell, said they’ll take in any domestic pet.

“We stay constantly busy,” she said. “We have lots of animals. We take cats, dogs, horses, pigs, goats, pretty much anything.”

Right now, the animal center has nearly 66 dogs and about 35 cats and space is getting cramped.

“We have been over-crowded for a very long time, and we need the community’s support on helping us get all of these animals adopted,” she said.

Those numbers don’t even include the animals that are currently being fostered.

“Because we try to get them out to foster, if we can, especially if they’re young we can get them used to people. So, that way they can get ready for the adoption process.”

If you are not ready to be a part of the adoption process and you want to join the Clear the Shelters movement, head out to the Berkeley County Animal Shelter on Saturday, August 17th to adopt your new furry friend.

“You come in, you fill out the adoption application and then um you know we make sure that that’s the right dog for you and then you take it home.”