It’s the perfect time to adopt a new dog or cat from the Charleston Animal Society

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with local animal shelters this week for an annual initiative to find ‘furrever’ homes for dogs and cats through the Clear the Shelters campaign.

One of the local shelters we are working to clear is the Charleston Animal Society, located in the North Charleston area of Charleston County.

The Charleston Animal Society has a wide variety of dogs available for adoption and to help them clear the shelter, each adoption will include a goody bag from Hills Science Diet filled with coupons and supplies, as well as a bag of Science Diet Food.

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested for heartworms, or feline leukemia, and receive current vaccinations.

NOTE: Due to COVID-19, masks are required in the shelter. Children under 13 are not allowed in the shelter at this time.

The Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston. Give them a call at 843-747-4849 or visit www.charlestonanimalsociety.org

Clear the Shelters day is Saturday, August 29th.