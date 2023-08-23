Pet Fest happens Saturday, August 26 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at The Refinery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is working to find forever homes for animals living at local animal shelters during the month of August. It’s part of the Clear the Shelters partnership with NBC stations across the country.

You can join News 2, Hanna Powers, Sweet Grass Vodka, and nearly 100 adoptable dogs and cats during Pet Fest this weekend at The Refinery in Charleston.

Pets and representatives from five local animal shelters – Berkeley Animal Center, Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, and Pet Helpers – will be on hand for the special event. It’s the first time all five shelters will be gathered in one place.

Woof Gang Bakery will provide special gift bags with treats for your newly adopted pets.

The fundraiser serves as a great opportunity for those who want to support Lowcountry shelters. You can either adopt on the spot or offer a monetary donation.

Food and drinks will be available, and guests can enjoy live music including a performance from Charleston native Lauren Hall.

