Meet Finn, the San Jose Sharks’ New Team Dog

Something new is coming to the Shark Tank: A team dog.

Finn, an adorable yellow Labrador, will be teaming up with the San Jose Sharks team mascot, SJ Sharkie, to be trained as an assistance dog, according to a news release from the NHL team.

Over the next two years, Finn will be trained by a volunteer puppy raiser who will socialize him and teach him about 30 commands to prepare him for life as an assistance dog. Shark fans can expect to see Finn sniffing about the Tank during games and events.

Finn’s already learned one thing, the Sharks said: He celebrates a goal by rolling over.

And his favorite player? “Bark-Edouard Vlasic,” of course.

Finn is the Sharks’ first dog. The team partnered with Canine Companions for Independence, an organization that provides expertly-trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities free of charge, to help Finn on his journey.