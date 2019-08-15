News 2 and local animal shelters working together to Clear the Shelters this Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Animal shelters across the tri-county area will participate in an annual event on Saturday aimed at finding forever homes for dogs and cats patiently awaiting adoption.

Below, you will find details about this special pet adoption initiative based on each local shelter.

Charleston Animal Society

From 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., the Charleston Animal Society will waive adoption fees for Clear the Shelters on both Saturday and Sunday at their main location only.

All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested for disease.

Adoption forms and a survey is required prior to adoption.

Address: 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Website: www.charlestonAnimalSociety.org

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

All adoption fees will be waived during the Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, August 17th.

While this shelter does not have same-day adoptions, the public may come out and see the animals available and complete an application. Applications can be completed onsite or online at halliehill.com.

Adopted pets may be picked up as early as Monday following the event.

All pets come spay, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Address: 5604 New Road in Hollywood

Phone: (843) 889-3713

Website: www.HallieHill.com

Pet Helpers

Pet Helpers will have a day of food, fun and plenty of pet adoptions! In fact, all adoptions will be 50% OFF during the Clear the Shelters event.

You can stop by the shelter on Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. to find your new furry friend.

Address: 144 Folly Rd in Charleston

Phone: (843) 795-1110

Website: pethelpers.org

Berkeley Animal Center

You can stop by Berkeley Animal Center from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, but an application is required for all adoptions.

Adult dogs $35

Adults Cats $25

Puppies $150

Kittens $ 100

Same-day adoptions are available.

Address: 502 Cypress Garden Road in Moncks Coroner

Phone: (843) 719-5050

Website: animalcenter.berkeleycountysc.gov

Dorchester Paws

Dorchester Paws will offer $10 adoptions on pets during Clear the Shelters. The shelter will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Applications must be filled out and reservations for pets must be done in person.

Available pets can be viewed on their website: dorchesterpaws.org

All pets come spay, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Address: 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville

Phone: (843) 871-3820

Website: dorchesterpaws.org

