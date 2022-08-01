MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs and cats is expanding from just one day to a full month.

Each year, NBC and local television stations, including WCBD News 2, team up with local animal shelters for an initiative to find homes for every pet awaiting adoption.

The event comes as animal shelters across the Lowcountry combat overcrowding, especially following the summer months.

More than 500 local animals were adopted during last year’s single-day event, but News 2 is hopeful the community will help find homes for hundreds more as the Clear the Shelters event expands to last the entire month.

Local shelters often offer special deals and discounts to encourage adoptions and to help find new homes for each animal.

Charleston Animal Society – 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC

At the Charleston Animal Society, all adoption fees will be waived during the month of August as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign. Adopted pets come neutered, spayed, vaccinated and with a microchip.

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary – 5604 New Rd., Hollywood, SC

Fees are also waived for pets at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. Pets will come with up-to-date vaccinations, spayed/neutered, microchipped, and adopters will receive a gift bag with items to make your new family member feel right at home: Free food, a toy, leash and collar, access to behavioral support counseling and one month of heartworm and flea prevention.

Berkeley Animal Center – 502 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Berkeley Animal Center will offer a $20 adoption fee on adult cats and adult dogs (over 6 months), $50 adoption fee for kittens or you can adopt a kitten and get a kitten friend for no extra fee. Adoption for puppies is $200.

The shelter will offer additional special promotions and raffles throughout the month.

More shelter deals to be announced!

Did you adopt a pet during the News 2 Clear the Shelters event? We want to see your new family member! Click here to upload a photo and be sure to share it on social media using the hashtags #News2CTR and #ClearTheShelters.