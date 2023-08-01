MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual effort to find forever homes for shelter animals is underway across the Lowcountry this month.

Each year, WCBD News 2 and NBC television stations across the country team up with local animal shelters for an initiative called Clear the Shelters. The goal is to find permanent homes for every animal awaiting adoption.

Shelters will offer special deals and discounts to encourage adoptions throughout the month. You can find a break-out of those initiatives below:

🐾🐾🐾

Berkeley Animal Center

Adoption of adult cats and dogs will be $20 and kitten adoptions will be $50 in August.

Charleston Animal Society

50% off dogs, cats, and kittens through August 13th. On August 26, which is the Clear the Shelters finale, there will be free adoptions of every animal.

Dorchester Paws

All adoptions will be half-price throughout the month.

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

All adoption fees are waived during the month of August.

Pet Helpers

The adoption price for all adults cats, dogs (over 20 pounds), and kittens will be $50 this month. Puppies can be adopted for $125 and dogs under 20 pounds will cost $150.

🐾🐾🐾

A record-breaking 1,246 animals were adopted from Lowcountry animal shelters during Clear the Shelters in August of last year, a major increase from the 500 adoptions in 2021.