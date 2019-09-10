Paws Humane Updates Hours of Operations to Better Serve Shelter Animals

Paws Humane has new hours of operation. The no-kill animal shelter will no longer be open on Sundays. Paws will use Sundays day to focus on animal needs. Development and marketing director Mary Yenter explained the changes

“Due to the lack of adoption interest, we found it would be more beneficial to our shelter animals to close on Sunday and focus on deep cleaning the shelter, play groups, and enrichment,” Yenter said.

While the shelter will be closed on Sunday to adopters, the facility will still be open for volunteers, Yenter said. Yenter encouraged those interested in volunteering to visit the Paws website.

If you’re interested in adopting, this Friday and Saturday are the days to visit Paws. All dogs aged 6 months and older are only $13 to adopt on Sept. 13 and 15.

Paws Humane Society is located 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus. The new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Paws Humane is a no-kill animal shelter offering adoptions, volunteer opportunities, and animal welfare programs to the Columbus area.