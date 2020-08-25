Pet Helpers: Donations matched through September 30

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers is working to raise funds to support animal intake and care amid financial hits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is already halfway to its $50,000 goal, “which will be matched by generous donors,” bringing the total to $100,000.

The daily animal care expenses average around $3,000. Pet Helpers says that there are typically 150 animals in the shelter on any given day, each of which costs around $20 to care for. Funding comes entirely from individual and corporate donors.

Despite a decrease in fundraising and an intake of nearly 400 animals during the pandemic, Pet Helpers is committed to continuing to care for the animals:

“When people suffer, the animals suffer too–which is why we cannot close our doors, no matter

what is going on in the world around us…..We are dedicated to helping as many as we can, but we cannot do this alone” Melissa Susko, Pet Helpers Executive Director

Pet Helpers is encouraging everyone to donate now, while donations will be doubled, to maximize the impact.