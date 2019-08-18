Pet Helpers is having a great deal on their animals for Clear the Shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers Adoption Center wants you to take home a potential new pet to help Clear the Shelters.

The process is simple. You just need to come talk to an adoption manager, meet your potential new pet, and fill out the necessary paperwork.

Also, if you do have more pets at home, it’s recommended that you bring them as well to meet your new pet to get them better acquainted.

For the Clear the Shelters weekend, Pet Helpers is having a 50% off sale on all pets one year or older and will charge $51 for all kittens.

Pet Helpers is located at 1447 Folly Road n Charleston and will be open Sunday, August 18 from 12:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.