Pet Helpers receives five homeless dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Through a collaboration with the ASPCA, Pet Helper Adoption Center receives five homeless dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Ida.

The ASPCA partnered with Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services in Louisiana to transport cats and dogs out of communities devasted by Hurricane Ida. Animals were given emergency shelter before being transported to a permanent placement with Pet Helpers where they will be placed for adoption.

“We are proud to help with the Ida relief in any way we can,” says Pet Helpers Executive Director Melissa Susko. “Our hearts go out to the thousands of people and animals who have had their lives uprooted by this disaster.”

Image courtesy of Pet Helpers

Rescuing homeless animals from communities stricken with disaster is a “lifesaving aspect of emergency response efforts” as animals are given another chance while making more resources available for displaced animals in affected communities, according to ASPCA Disaster Response director Susan Anderson.

“We commend Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services for recognizing the urgent need to relocate these unowned cats/dogs to make room locally for pets impacted by the storm, and we are grateful to the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley and Pet Helpers for opening their doors to these animals in need,” Anderson adds.

Visit pethelpers.org, email office@pethelpers.org, or call (843) 795-1110 for more information on adopting from Pet Helpers.