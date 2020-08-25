QUIZ: Are you ready to adopt a pet?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Each year, NBC stations across the country – including WCBD News 2 – team up with local animal shelters for an annual event aimed at finding a forever home for dog, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

News 2 is proud to partner with five of the Lowcountry’s largest shelters again this year, including Pet Helpers, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Berkeley Animal Center, Charleston Animal Society, and Dorchester Paws.

But before you head to the shelter to adopt your next furry friend, take our quiz to see if adopting a pet is right for your lifestyle.

These shelters will offer special deals and discounts through the Clear the Shelters campaign to encourage local adoptions and to help find a new home for each animal.

The event kicks off Monday with Clear the Shelters day happening on Saturday, August 29th.

Here’s a look at what each shelter will offer for Saturday’s event:

Berkeley Animal Center – 502 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Adult dogs (over 25 pounds) are $45

Adult cats are $25, and kittens are $50

Charleston Animal Society – 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC

Each adoption will include a goody bag from Hills Science Diet filled with coupons and supplies, as well as a bag of Science Diet Food.

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested for heartworms, or feline leukemia, and receive current vaccinations.

NOTE: Due to COVID-19, masks are required in the shelter. Children under 13 are not allowed in the shelter at this time.

Dorchester Paws – 136 4 Paws Ln., Summerville, SC

For $25, you can adopt a dog, cat, or kitten at Dorchester Paws on Clear the Shelters day – Saturday, August 29th – with some exclusions applying.

NOTE: Potential adopters are asked to wear face masks and understand the shelter will have a limit on visitors inside the lobby at one time.

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary – 5604 New Rd., Hollywood, SC

There will be no adoption fees through the end of August at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. Applications can be found on their website here.

All animals adopted through Hallie Hill will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.

NOTE: Hallie Hill does not have same-day adoptions. They will be open 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. to allow potential adopters to view animals and ask questions on August 29th and 30th.

Pet Helpers – 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

You can adopt an animal from Pet Helpers for just $50 during Clear the Shelters!

