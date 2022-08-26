MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Each year, NBC stations across the country – including WCBD News 2 – team up with local animal shelters for an annual event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

The successful event was extended to include the entire month of August this year. The added time comes as animal shelters across the Lowcountry combat overcrowding, especially following the summer months and lifestyle changes as people emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 local animals were adopted during last year’s single-day event. So far, News 2 has helped to find permanent homes for more than 929 animals this month — and we hope to add hundreds more during our grand finale event on Saturday.

News 2 is proud to partner with five of the Lowcountry’s largest shelters again this year, including Pet Helpers, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Berkeley Animal Center, Charleston Animal Society, and Dorchester Paws.

These shelters will offer special deals and discounts through the Clear the Shelters campaign to encourage local adoptions and to help find a new home for each animal.

Charleston Animal Society – 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC

At the Charleston Animal Society, all adoption fees will be waived during the month of August as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign. Adopted pets come neutered, spayed, vaccinated and with a microchip.

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary – 5604 New Rd., Hollywood, SC

Fees are also waived for pets at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. Pets will come with up-to-date vaccinations, spayed/neutered, microchipped, and adopters will receive a gift bag with items to make your new family member feel right at home: Free food, a toy, leash and collar, access to behavioral support counseling and one month of heartworm and flea prevention.

Berkeley Animal Center – 502 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Berkeley Animal Center will offer a $20 adoption fee on adult cats and adult dogs (over 6 months), $50 adoption fee for kittens or you can adopt a kitten and get a kitten friend for no extra fee. Adoption for puppies is $200.

The shelter will offer additional special promotions and raffles throughout the month.

Dorchester Paws – 136 4 Paws Ln., Summerville, SC

Dorchester Paws will lower its adoption fees to $50 for adult cats, kittens, and adult dogs. Puppies are not included, some exclusions apply.

Pet Helpers – 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

Dogs can be adopted for $75 and kittens can be adopted for $50 throughout the month.

—

Did you adopt a pet during the News 2 Clear the Shelters event? We want to see your new family member! Click here to upload a photo and be sure to share it on social media using the hashtags #News2CTR and #ClearTheShelters.