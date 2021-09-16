What to expect during News 2’s Clear the Shelters event on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Each year, NBC stations across the country – including WCBD News 2 – team up with local animal shelters for an annual event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

News 2 is proud to partner with five of the Lowcountry’s largest shelters again this year, including Pet Helpers, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Berkeley Animal Center, Charleston Animal Society, and Dorchester Paws.

These shelters will offer special deals and discounts through the Clear the Shelters campaign to encourage local adoptions and to help find a new home for each animal.

The event kicked off on Monday with Clear the Shelters day happening on Saturday, September 18th.

Here’s a look at what each shelter will offer for Saturday’s event:

Charleston Animal Society – 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC

Charleston Animal Society is going kitten crazy as they work to Clear the Shelter this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

They say every animal adoption that day will be FREE – Kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs thanks to the generosity of Hank and Laurel Greer.

There will be food, fun, and plenty of smiles as they work to Clear the Shelters!

Dorchester Paws – 136 4 Paws Ln., Summerville, SC

You can name your own fee when it comes to pet adoptions during Saturday’s Clear the Shelter’s event at Dorchester Paws! The pick your price option, however, will not include puppies.

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary – 5604 New Rd., Hollywood, SC

There will be no adoption fees throughout ‘Clear the Shelter’s week, which ends on Sunday. They will have an open house Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. where the public can stop by and meet animals available for adoption.

NOTE: Hallie Hill does not have same-day adoptions. They will be open 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. to allow potential adopters to view animals and ask questions on August 29th and 30th.

All animals will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Pet Helpers – 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC

Clear the Shelter specials have not yet been announced.

Berkeley Animal Center – 502 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Clear the Shelter specials have not yet been announced.

LEARN MORE ABOUT CLEAR THE SHELTERS