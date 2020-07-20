Which dog breeds are most affected by extreme heat?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — As the summer heat persists, dog owners should consider taking extra precautions to avoid heatstrokes that are potentially fatal to their pets.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, breed, age and weight can put certain dogs at higher risk of a heat-related illness. Most at-risk dogs weigh more than 110 pounds and are breeds with flat faces.

Dog breeds with the highest risk of heatstroke include the chow chow, bulldog and pug. The study indicates chows were 16 times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to Labradors.

Eric Kessler, a dog kennel owner in Granby, Connecticut, said it’s important to be extra careful about how much sun and heat dogs are exposed to during the summer.

“Keeping them in the shade as much as possible, not leaving them out for more than 10 or 15 minutes, effectively letting them take care of their bodily functions outdoors and then just bring them in and let them stay comfortable,” said Kessler.

In Massachusetts, it’s illegal to tether your dog outside during a weather advisory or warning.

According to state law, “A person shall not leave a dog outside when a weather advisory, warning or watch is issued by a local, state or federal authority or when outside environmental conditions including, but not limited to, extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow or hail pose an adverse risk to the health or safety of the dog based on the dog’s breed, age or physical condition, unless the tethering is for not more than 15 minutes.”

Over the past weekend, most of the continental U.S. had been expected to reach 90-degree temperatures or higher.