You can adopt a pet for just $50 this Saturday at Pet Helpers during Clear the Shelters

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with local animal shelters this week for an annual initiative to find ‘furrever’ homes for dogs and cats through the Clear the Shelters campaign.

One of the local shelters we are working to clear is Pet Helpers, located on Folly Road in Charleston

Pet Helpers has a wide variety of dogs and cats available for adoption, and to help them clear the shelter, they will be offering $50 adoptions for dogs and cats on Clear the Shelters day!

Pet Helpers is located at 1447 Folly Road in Charleston. Give them a call at 843-795-1110 or visit https://pethelpers.org/

Clear the Shelters day is Saturday, August 29th.