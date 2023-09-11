FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people rode from Goose Creek to Folly beach Saturday to honor the lives of those lost on September 11.

The 9/11 Lowcountry Motorcycle Ride has been happening for three years.

Event organizer, Garry Goldman lost three friends on 9/11. The Long Island native is working to educate young people on the tragedy and keep the spirit of loved ones alive through the annual event.

Over 250 motorcyclists gathered at Gino’s in Goose Creek to ride through Mount Pleasant and Charleston. The group featured first responders, veterans, and hundreds of motorcycles sporting American flags.

The ride ended at American Legion Post 147 on Folly Road with remembrance speeches and food.