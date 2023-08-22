MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is planning another Fall full of festivals and concerts.

CCPRC’s Palmetto Park Jam will return to Mount Pleasant on October 15.

The live music event will feature Allman Brothers tribute band, Idlewild Revival, and acoustic duo, Salty Still.

The daylong event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Island County Park on October 15.

Event admission will be charged based on the vehicle.

Tickets per vehicle are $20 in advance and $30 the day of the event.

Event organizers say parties should arrive in the same vehicle.

Outside food, alcohol and coolers are prohibited at Palmetto Park Jam as locally owned food trucks and craft vendors will be on-site.

Dogs are welcome but must remain leashed.