FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Lung Association will host the 10th annual Charleston Lung Force Walk on Folly Beach in October.

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the nation.

More than 102,000 people in the Charleston area suffer from lung disease, including lung cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and asthma.

The American Lung Association will host the 10th annual Lung Force Walk on October 21 to raise awareness and offer support to lung cancer survivors.

Organizers say the event funds lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives, and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities.

The fundraising goal for the 2023 event is $95,000.

The Lung Force Walk is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at The Dunes House in Folly Beach County Park.

For more information, visit lungforce.org/charleston.