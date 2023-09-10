CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium is giving guests the chance to see the aquarium in a new light with the third annual ‘Aquarium Aglow’ experience this holiday season.

The Aquarium says the festivities will feature light exhibitions, interactive displays, festive refreshments, and photo opportunities with ‘Scuba Claus.’

Aquarium Aglow (SC Aquarium)

Aquarium Aglow (SC Aquarium)

Aquarium Aglow (SC Aquarium)

Aquarium Aglow (SC Aquarium)

The experience opens on November 16 and will be held on select evenings through December 31.

Tickets are available to purchase for adults (13 years and older) and children aged 3 to 12. Toddlers between the ages of 0 and 2 can attend for free and Aquarium members will receive 20% off the general admission price.

More information on tickets and a full list of ‘Aquarium Aglow’ dates can be found here.