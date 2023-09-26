GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Georgetown will host block a party for National Night Out on Tuesday afternoon.

National Night Out is an annual community event held by law enforcement agencies nationwide to enhance police-community partnerships. The annual event has been celebrated in 16,000 communities nationwide, according to National Night Out.

Georgetown Police Department’s National Night Out is scheduled for October 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2030 Church Street.

The event will feature food, mascot appearances, police department swag, live music, and more.