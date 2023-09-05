MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On September 11th, 2001, the United States was struck by a tragedy that shook the entire country.

Local municipalities, fire and police departments will be paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the fall of the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93.

Honor the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks at one of the following memorial events:

Charleston County

9/11 David Bourne Memorial Ride

Date: September 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Lowcountry Harley Davidson at 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Details: Lowcountry Harley-Davidson will host a free self-guided memorial ride in honor of 9/11 on Saturday. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. followed by a ride across the Lowcountry at 12:45 p.m. An afterparty with free food, a fashion show, freebies, music, new motorcycles, and demos will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

10th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk

Date: September 11 at 8:45 a.m.

Location: 40 Patriots Point Road / Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Details: Five Charleston area fire departments will gather for a silent 9/11 remembrance walk along the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on the morning of September 11.

9/11 Heroes Run Charleston

Date: September 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Location: 438 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Details: The Travis Manion Foundation will host the 17th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K and a one-mile fun run on September 16. This event’s 12th year on Daniel Island. The run will begin in front of the Charleston Police and Fire Station on Seven Farms Drive at 9:00 a.m. Organizers expect over 1,000 participants.

Dorchester County

Dorchester County Remembrance Ceremony

Date: September 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Davis-Bailey Park, 5190 E. Jim Bilton Blvd, St George

Details: Dorchester County will host speeches, a moment of silence, and a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.