CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The company behind Charleston Wine Festival is bringing the Charleston Mimosa Festival back to Downtown Charleston this October.

The 21+ event will return on October 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Johnson Hagwood Stadium.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste featured mimosas, brunch punch, beer, and wine from the Charleston-area.

2022 Charleston Mimosa Festival (Photo: Charlotte Berger PR)

The event will feature a silent disco and music from the Jacob Poole Band and DJ B Folks

Tickets start at $50 and include beverage tastings and a souvenir cup.

For more information on the Charleston Mimosa Festival, visit bigtickets.com.