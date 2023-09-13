CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The statewide Beach Sweep / River Sweep cleanup event will return for its 34th year in September.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and S.C. Sea Grant Consortium will host their annual Beech Sweep / River Sweep cleanup on Saturday.

Volunteers will gather on foot or by boat at 100 locations across South Carolina to clean state beaches, marshes, and waterways.

The 2022 event saw more than 3,000 volunteers and cleared 16.5 tons of debris across 210 miles.

More than 25 cleanup sites have been established in the Lowcountry.

Visit scseagrant.org for more information and a full list of organized cleanup locations.