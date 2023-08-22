SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds are expected to gather in Hutchinson Square on September 23 to celebrate Southerners’ favorite drink.
The Sweet Tea Festival is a celebration of the birthplace of sweet tea, Summerville, South Carolina.
The annual celebration will happen on September 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Hutchinson Square.
Downtown Summerville will be transformed into a massive open street fair with food trucks, artisan vendors and entertainment.
Attendees should expect to drink boatloads of sweet tea and help select the Tea of the Year.