10th annual Art in the City fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Get ready for a night of art, entertainment and raffles! The 10th annual Art in the City event kicks off this Friday.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis to support the prevention and care for those living with HIV/AIDS in the Lowcountry.

Attendees can participate in silent auctions and luck of the draw raffles for a chance to win donated artwork, including paintings, jewelry, artisan crafts, photography prints, enjoy a drag show and dance to DJ Trevor D.

Some highlights of the silent auction are a trip for 2 to Asheville with hotel, food, and a tour of the Biltmore & wine tasting all included, as well as a private dinner party for up to 10 guests by Master Chef Season 8 Contestant and local artist, Jennifer Williams. Auction items feature artwork by Fallon Pepper, J.K. Crum, Lisa Shimko, Susan Irish, Harley Richards and many more.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20, which includes five raffle tickets, appetizers and an open bar. Guests are encouraged to wear their best summer white!

Local Makeup artist Kelly James will be doing a special makeup tutorial and giving guests a little special “silver” eye shadow in honor of the event’s “silver” anniversary. It happens Friday, June 28th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.