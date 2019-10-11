DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your running shoes all for a good cause. The Charleston Congenital Heart Walk takes place on Saturday.

The mission of The Children’s Heart Foundation is to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects.

CHD research can help provide the most up to date treatment, state of the art procedures, and insight in helping improve not only the longevity of life for those living with a CHD, but also the QUALITY of life, and the prevention of congenital heart defects.

The 1st Annual Charleston Congenital Heart Walk will happen at MUSC Health Stadium on Saturday, October 12th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

This family-friendly walk will include activities for kids and much more.