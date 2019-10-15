2019 Annual Scholarship Gala benefitting Tuskegee Airmen’s Scholarship Fund

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Annual Scholarship Gala will take place this weekend in Charleston.

Money raised during the event will benefit the Hiram E. Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen’s Scholarship Fund and other programs for students interested in aviation and STEM career fields.

The gala will take place on Saturday, October 19th with a social hour at 5:00 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $75.00 and must be purchased in advance. To purchase now: https://squareup.com/store/hiram-e-m